If you’ve opened your energy bill lately and felt your stomach drop, you’re definitely not alone. That’s why this new report might catch you off guard. A recent study says New York ranks 31st in the country for energy bill anxiety.

That makes it sound like things aren’t as stressful here compared to other states. But when you think about how high bills have been lately, that ranking feels a little surprising.

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The Numbers Say One Thing, Real Life Feels Different

The study looked at how often people search online about energy costs, financial stress, and anxiety. New York landed right in the middle of the list with a total score of 22.91 out of 100. Here’s where it gets tricky. Just because people aren’t searching as much doesn’t mean they aren’t feeling the pressure.

A lot of New Yorkers have been dealing with higher heating costs, rising electric bills, and the squeeze of everyday expenses. So seeing the state ranked 31st doesn't seem to match what you’re actually experiencing.

Some New York Cities Tell a Different Story

The study looked at online conversations, and in cities like Syracuse and Utica, about half of those conversations showed concern about energy bills. Other places like Buffalo, Rochester, and even New York City weren’t far behind. Even if the overall ranking seems low, people across the state are still talking about rising costs and its impact..

So What Should We Take From This?

New York doesn’t look like one of the most stressed states when it comes to energy bills. But if you live here, it's a different story. With costs so high, it’s no surprise that this ranking is raising some eyebrows. It raised mine a lot, how about you?

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