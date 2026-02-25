Hollywood might feel worlds away, but if you live in Upstate New York, you might be closer to the action than you think. Film crews and student productions regularly look for talent right here in our region. If you've ever wondered what it takes to step in front of the camera, or if you're already chasing that acting dream, there are actually several projects casting roles nearby right now.

Why the Southern Tier Attracts Filmmakers

The Southern Tier and nearby cities offer great scenery, smaller budgets, and easy access to locations without the chaos of big cities. That makes this area especially attractive to indie films, student productions, and even larger projects seeking authentic backdrops. It also means more opportunities for local actors, extras, and creatives.

Professional Casting: “Space Man” Roles and Details

This feature film, "Space Man," is currently seeking supporting cast members aged 30 and older, with pay reportedly up to $400. Casting calls are happening in places like Ithaca, Rochester, Buffalo, Canandaigua, and Geneva. If you've been curious about film acting but have not taken the leap yet, this could be one of the more professional opportunities in the area right now.

Why Student Films Are Valuable for Actors

Student productions may not always have Hollywood budgets, but they often provide strong experience, networking opportunities, and footage for your acting reel.

“Crocodile Dreams” is casting lead roles for a man and woman in their twenties to early thirties, with auditions happening in cities including Ithaca, Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, and New York City.

Another project, “Failing to Do Good,” is seeking supporting adult roles and reportedly pays up to $300, with casting centered in Ithaca.

Short Film & Indie Production Casting Opportunities

Short films are also actively searching for talent. “An Acceptable Amount of Pain” needs a young female lead plus background actors to play nurses and social workers. Casting locations include Ithaca, Syracuse, Rochester, and New York City.

There is also an untitled student film casting several supporting adult roles, with opportunities in Binghamton, Ithaca, and Syracuse.

Casting Opportunities Specifically for the Southern Tier

One project that may especially catch Southern Tier attention is “When I Find Those Lights.” This student film is casting a female lead aged 35-55 and has auditions planned in Binghamton, Elmira, and Ithaca. Pay for this role can reach about $400, which is not bad for a regional production.

What to Know Before Auditioning Locally

Getting cast does not always mean instant fame. Many actors build their careers slowly through projects exactly like these. But if acting has ever been on your bucket list, or you already dabble in theater or on-camera work, these opportunities can be a great way to grow, meet people in the industry, and gain confidence.

