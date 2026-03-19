When the weather finally starts warming up in New York, it’s hard not to start thinking about evenings outside. Maybe you’re picturing the firepit going, a few friends hanging out, and everyone swapping stories about the winter that seemed like it would never end.

But every spring, someone inevitably says the same thing: “You can’t have a fire right now. There’s a burn ban.” That’s not completely true.

When Does New York’s Burn Ban Start and End?

In 2026, New York’s annual spring burn ban runs from March 16 through May 14. The rule is set each year by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to help prevent wildfires during the period when fires are most likely to start.

As snow melts and the weather warms, leftover leaves, grass, and brush dry out quickly and can catch fire easily, especially when spring winds pick up.

State officials say the seasonal ban has helped reduce wildfires since it was introduced in 2009.

What’s Not Allowed During the Burn Ban

The burn ban mainly targets burning yard waste and brush.

Through May 14, residents cannot burn things like:

Brush piles

Sticks and branches

Leaves

Other vegetative yard debris

Those materials are among the leading causes of spring wildfires in New York.

Campfires Are Still Permitted...With Limits

Here’s the part many people don’t realize: campfires are still allowed during the burn ban.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, small recreational fires are permitted provided they remain within specified limits.

To be allowed, a campfire must be:

Less than 3 feet high

No more than 4 feet in diameter

Small cooking fires are also allowed under the same rules.

So your typical backyard firepit gathering is usually fine. A giant bonfire that lights up the neighborhood, however, would definitely cross the line.

What You Can Burn in a Campfire

If you’re planning a small fire, there are strict rules about what fuel you can use.

Only these materials are allowed:

Charcoal

Clean, untreated wood

Painted, treated, or construction wood is not allowed because it can release harmful chemicals into the air.

And whatever you do, don’t walk away from the fire. It must always be attended to and fully extinguished when you’re done.

Materials That Are Always Illegal to Burn

Some materials are illegal to burn in New York year-round.

These include:

Household trash

Paper and garbage

Leaf piles

State rules allow only certain natural materials to be burned, and even those are restricted during the spring burn ban period.

Enjoying the Firepit Safely and Legally

So if someone tells you that the burn ban means no fires at all, you can politely let them know that’s not quite accurate.

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You can still enjoy a small backyard fire with friends. Just keep it contained, supervised, and made with clean wood. After a long New York winter, sitting around a fire on a cool spring night might be exactly what everyone needs.

Five Things Banned or Illegal in New York These are five things that New York has either banned or made illegal in the state in the last five years. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor