If you’ve been hearing about a new COVID strain and wondering whether it’s actually something to pay attention to, the short answer is: kind of.

Health officials have confirmed that a strain called BA.3.2 (sometimes nicknamed “Cicada”) has shown up in New York State, along with 24 other states. It’s in the wastewater. It’s been found in travelers. And researchers are watching it closely enough that it’s worth understanding what it is and what it isn’t.

Where Did This One Come From?

BA.3.2 is part of the Omicron family, the same broad group of strains most people have been dealing with since late 2021. It was first identified in South Africa in November 2024. By June 2025, it had turned up in a traveler coming through San Francisco International Airport from the Netherlands. That’s how these things tend to start.

This Strain Has 70+ Mutations, and That Number Is the Whole Story

Quick background, if you need it: the spike protein is the part of the virus that essentially picks the lock on your cells to get inside. When you get vaccinated or get sick, your immune system learns to recognize that spike. Change the spike enough, and your immune system has to play catch-up. BA.3.2 has accumulated roughly 70 to 75 of those changes compared to the strains our current vaccines were built around. That’s a significant amount of genetic drift, and lab studies suggest it gives the virus a greater ability to sidestep immunity from prior infections or vaccinations. Public health officials are careful to note, though, that current vaccines are still expected to prevent severe illness and death.

Scientists have flagged that BA.3.2 followed a similar evolutionary path to BA.2.86, a strain that most people ignored at first and that eventually became JN.1, the strain that dominated the U.S. through most of 2024. Nobody’s saying history is repeating itself. But that’s the comparison that has researchers paying attention.

Has It Actually Reached Upstate New York?

Yes. It’s been confirmed in wastewater samples across New York, along with New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and more than 20 other states. Statewide, it accounts for less than 1 percent of sequenced cases right now. So it’s here, but it’s not everywhere.

A lot of what we know comes from wastewater monitoring, which sounds a little unpleasant but is actually one of the smarter public health tools we have. Municipal sewage carries traces of the virus shed by infected people, and scientists test that water to get a read on what’s circulating in a community before it ever shows up in a doctor’s office. It’s how local health departments in places like Albany, Buffalo, and Syracuse often get their first hint that something is moving through the population. The wastewater picture for BA.3.2 suggests it’s more widespread than the confirmed case count would lead you to believe.

Is It Making People Sicker Than Other Strains?

Most people want to know one thing: is this one worse? So far, no. The CDC has noted that most cases have come with mild, cold-like symptoms. Cough, fever, fatigue, sore throat. The kind of thing that keeps you home for a few days but doesn’t land you in the emergency room at Ellis or St. Peter’s or Binghamton General.

There have been a handful of hospitalizations where BA.3.2 was detected, mostly in older patients with existing health conditions. But the CDC is careful to point out that testing positive for a strain while hospitalized doesn’t mean that the strain put you there. And so far, deaths haven’t ticked up.

Your COVID Shot May Not Recognize This One: Here’s the Nuance

Here’s the part that’s genuinely uncertain. The current vaccine was built around the JN.1 family of strains, and lab research found that BA.3.2 was better at slipping past the antibodies it produces than any of the six other strains tested alongside it. Think of it like a flu shot that wasn’t a perfect match for the season. It may not stop you from getting sick entirely, but it can still keep you out of the hospital. If you got the most recent shot, you’re in a better position than if you didn’t.

Where Does That Leave Someone Living in Upstate New York?

Public health agencies are not sounding alarms. BA.3.2 is still a small fraction of circulating cases. But it has spread to enough places and changed enough from previous strains that scientists aren’t ready to wave it off either.

The honest answer is that nobody knows yet how much this matters. The genetic changes are real. The spread is real. Whether it translates into more people getting seriously sick is still an open question.

COVID isn’t going away, and at this point, most people have accepted that. It mutates, it circulates, and every so often a version comes along that looks different enough to make scientists sit up a little straighter. Most of the time, those versions fizzle out before they amount to much. Sometimes they don’t. BA.3.2 is somewhere in that in-between space right now, and researchers are still working out which direction it goes.

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If you’re older or dealing with a health condition that affects your immune system, it’s a reasonable time to check in with your doctor about where things stand. For most people in Upstate New York, this is a strain to be aware of, not one to lose sleep over.

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