Guess What, New York? Meetings Lower Your IQ

Can we just pause life for a second to talk about meetings? Meetings are nothing new but thanks to the pandemic and all of the virtual everything, the number of meetings the average New Yorker has to attend on a daily basis is absurd.

We all laugh at the memes that read along the lines of, "this meeting could have been an email" and we know that's the truth but here we are - meetings literally swallowing up so much of our days that we often have to work after hours just to finish all the things interrupted by meetings.

I don't know what managers need to hear this, but if you're a perpetual meeting holder, you're only causing your employee's intelligence to drop. And if you're a meeting attender, you know this is true because you often end your meetings feeling like you've got mush for brains.

According to the National Library of Medicine, meetings really do lower the IQ of those in attendance.

Results suggest that individuals express diminished cognitive capacity in small groups, an effect that is exacerbated by perceived lower status within the group and correlated with specific neurobehavioral responses.

In regular people terms, when people are put into groups, like meetings, and asked to solve problems, our IQ dips by 15 percent. 15 PERCENT!

I love what one of the study authors had to say - "You may joke about how committee meetings make you feel brain dead, but our findings suggest that they may make you act brain dead as well."

You know what this means, right? Meetings are even more of a time waster than we ever joked about them being and science proves it! Not that anything is going to change, but we can certainly commiserate together. I guess in this case, we really are "all in this together." Thanks, dumb pandemic!

