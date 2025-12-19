We all love Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. It’s one of those holiday movies you can watch a dozen times and still feel that spark of Christmas magic. But have you ever really stopped to think about how much Kevin racked up on his dad’s credit card during his little Manhattan escape… and what that bill would look like in 2025?

What Kevin’s Plaza Hotel Bill Would Look Like Now

A new analysis breaks it all down using real hotel rates and modern menu pricing, and the jump is almost unbelievable. Kevin’s one-night New York stay, which totaled $2,109 back in 1992, would now run a staggering $8,511. Most of that comes from the Plaza Hotel suite. What cost $1,100 then now comes in at more than $6,200 for a single night.

Even Kevin’s Sundae Comes With Sticker Shock Now

Even the food Kevin ordered has gotten pricier. His now-legendary room service feast would cost more than $2,200 today. Even his three-scoop ice cream sundae went up. When you lay it all out, it’s clear that “Kevin in Manhattan” is a luxury getaway, not a holiday mishap.

Lee Ball via Unsplash Lee Ball via Unsplash loading...

So… Would Travel Insurance Have Covered Any of This?

Short answer: not much. Travel insurance is built for real emergencies, not unsupervised kids joyriding through New York City. Anything Kevin voluntarily charged to the room wouldn't qualify. Neither would the unauthorized use of his dad’s credit card.

The Few Things Kevin Could Have Claimed With Travel Insurance

If you’ve ever lost luggage at JFK or LaGuardia, you know most policies offer some help there, and the same would apply to Kevin. He also might have been eligible for emergency lodging only if he’d been stranded due to an airline issue, not because he wandered onto the wrong plane. And yes, necessary meals can sometimes be reimbursed, but necessary does not include silver-platter room service.

What Definitely Would Not Be Covered by Travel Insurance?

The Plaza suite? Not a chance. The room service bill? No way. Donations, souvenirs, and any charges tied to using a parent’s credit card without permission are also off the table. In reality, almost the entire $8,511 total would fall straight back on the McCallisters.

A Good Reminder for New York Holiday Travelers

During one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, it’s worth knowing what your own policy would and wouldn’t cover. Make sure every family member is listed, keep your travel documents organized, check what your plan includes for luggage and electronics, and always call your insurer before booking alternative accommodations during delays. Because as fun as Home Alone 2 is to watch, none of us wants to reenact Kevin’s New York bill in real life.

