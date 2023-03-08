Union-Endicott Native Jon Jones Dubbed ‘Next Muhammad Ali’

Endicott native, Jon "Bones" Jones has been called the 'G.O.A.T." of the MMA and it would be hard to argue with that. After his UFC heavyweight fight on Saturday, March 4th, he's one step closer to becoming the G.O.A.T in the UFC and maybe the greatest fighter ever...not named Muhammad Ali.

The MMA legend, joined the UFC as a light heavyweight and then decided to join the UFC heavyweight ranks. His opponent on Saturday, March 4th was Ciryl Ganes. Jones called Ganes "one of the best talents the UFC has ever seen."

Jones had been out of the octagon so would he be rusty? Apparently not, Gane entered the fight as the #1 ranked UFC heavyweight but Jones took out the former interim champion in the first round via a submission hold. In his first heavyweight fight, it took less than three minutes to become the UFC heavyweight champion.

The win made Jones a title holder once again and got him one step closer as the best UFC fighter of all time. So what's next for the man with the most (14) UFC title victories? He'll put his 27-1 record on the line against Stipe Miocic.

Many people see Miocic as the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time. Before the fight between Jones and Gane, Miocic had tweeted out that "I got winner in July" and now the former champ is going to get his wish against Jones.

After the fight, Jones had this to say, "Stipe Miocic, I hope you're training, my guy. You're the greatest heavyweight of all time, and that's what I want. I want you. Real bad."

Shortly after the fight was over, UFC president Dana White announced that Jones will fight Miocic next. As of now, a date and site for the Jones-Miocic hasn't been set but speculation is that it'll be July 8th at UFC 290 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

When it is finally announced, it'll be the battle of the GOATs. Miocic is the only UFC heavyweight to defend the belt three times in a row. Jones is considered one of the greatest (if not the greatest) fighter in UFC history, regardless of division.

Jones knows that a victory against Miocic will "solidify his legacy" as the fight game's G.O.A.T...not named Muhammad Ali.

Next step...Induction into the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame.

