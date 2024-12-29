Historic Upstate New York House Sold to Billionaire Scrap Metal Mogul

A piece of Upstate New York history changed hands recently as the legendary Sagan House, once owned by astronomer Carl Sagan and his wife Ann Druyan, was sold to billionaire scrap metal mogul Adam Weitsman.

The sale of the iconic property at 900 Stewart Avenue in Ithaca marks a significant transition in ownership as the unique home found a new guardian with a passion for its historical significance.

This house was built in 1926 in a special Egyptian style as the main spot for Cornell's Sphinx Head secret group. It has a long history with some important owners before Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan bought it in 1981, like physicist Robert Wilson and Cornell professor Steven Mensch.

While the Sagans lived there, they made changes to the house in the early 1990s with help from Atelier Jullian and Pendleton. They kept some of the original designs by Mensch. Even after Carl Sagan passed away in 1996, Ann Druyan still owned the house for many years while living elsewhere.

The recent sale of the property on November 26 for $2 million to an LLC belonging to Adam Weitsman of Upstate Shredding / Weitsman Recycling reflects the value placed on this unique piece of architectural and historical heritage. Weitsman's long-standing admiration for the Sagan House led to a purchase deal that had been years in the making this a genuine passion purchase rather than a mere investment for Weitsman.

In a statement to The Ithaca Voice, Weitsman shared his strong connection to the property, highlighting its unique location on the gorge cliff and how it has meant a lot to him for many years. He plans to renovate the house while keeping its historical charm, making sure to get approval from the Ithaca Landmarks Preservation Commission because it is in the Cornell Heights Historic District.

Weitsman's plans for the property include utilizing it as an office and study space, highlighting its unique design that features one bedroom, a loft, and half a bath within one expansive room. Additionally, he plans to enhance the landscaping along Stewart Avenue, preserving the charm and character of the property within the context of its surroundings.

Although his primary residence is some distance from the Sagan House in Ithaca, Weitsman reaffirmed his love for the city and his commitment to utilizing the Sagan House as a creative space to fuel innovative ideas when speaking with The Ithaca Voice.

Weitsman also said that Mrs. Sagan's gesture of entrusting him with an item of Carl Sagan's for the house signifies a deep connection to the property's legacy and the astronomer's intellectual influence.

Carl Sagan was a famous American astronomer, scientist, and writer. He was well known for making science interesting and easy to understand for people. He spent a lot of time studying the possibility of life on other planets and investigating the universe. Sagan wrote many books and helped create a TV show called "Cosmos: A Personal Voyage." Sagan passed away on December 20, 1996, but his work continues to inspire others to learn about science and think critically.

