Pay Up New Yorkers, a Pint of Guinness Doesn’t Come Cheap Here!

Ah, yes. It's St. Patrick's Day - the day when people who don't ever drink come out of the woodwork, pony up to the bar, and buy the only Irish beverage they know - Guinness.

And, to keep up with their legitimate Irish friends, they down glass after glass of the muddy water-looking drink without really even paying attention to the price, and then when they get their bill, shock sets in.

Friends, Guinness is not cheap. Not in New York, not anywhere. But especially not in New York.

If you thought the price of Guinness was outrageous in 2022, hold on because it's only gotten more expensive in 2023.

FinanceBuzz collected online prices from pubs and bars in all 50 states to find out what the average price of a pint of Guinness is going to cost a person this St. Patrick's Day and to the surprise of approximately no one, they discovered it's gone up since last year.

In New York, the price of Guinness has gone up by 26 cents in the last year (which may not seem like a whole lot, but keep tipping back those pints and you'll see how it adds up), bringing the cost of a pint of Guinness to $7.30. For a single pint!

The national average price for a pint of Guinness is $6.96 which is four percent more expensive than it was in 2022.

California has the most expensive Guinness and nobody is surprised. A pint of Guinness in California will set you back $8.95.

On the other hand, for some reason, Guinness is a whole lot cheaper in Alabama and West Virginia where you can grab a glass for $5.75.

