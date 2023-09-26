New York’s Fall Festivities: How Do They Compare to Other States?

Autumn is here, and it's the perfect time to indulge in the festive spirit of fall. To help travelers plan their trips, LawnStarter conducted a study to determine the best and worst states to visit this fall.

Believe it or not a state that doesn't even have a fall took the top spot but the good news is that New York ranked high as a place to visit and why wouldn't we?

The top place to visit this fall for a fully immersive experience, according to LawnStarter is California which is bizarre, to say the least considering that California doesn't even really experience fall. At least not the way that we do in New York.

The LawnStarter study claims to have taken into account more than 20 different factors to determine which states are among the best for people searching for the best fall experience. The factors included fall festivals, outdoor attractions, apple orchards, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, wineries, cideries, hayrides, parks, camping, and weather.

New York snagged the runner-up position on the list and we also boast the longest projected period of peak fall foliage for 2023 as well as a very impressive number of forest trails.

Rounding out the top five best states to visit for all things fall are Washington, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

While West Coast and Northeastern states dominate the top rankings, some states found themselves at the bottom of the list. Southern states like Texas, Florida, and Louisiana, along with Delaware, struggle to compete in terms of fall attractions and have shorter timelines for leaf peeping.

