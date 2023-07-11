Are E-Bikes Covered by Insurance in New York?

As the popularity of e-bikes grows, many people have started to wonder whether or not they're covered by insurance in case of an accident or theft. In New York, the answer is yes, however, it depends on a few factors.

According to New York State law, e-bikes are classified as bicycles as long as they meet certain criteria. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles states that an e-bike must have operable pedals, a motor with a maximum power output of 750 watts, and a top speed of 20 mph on level ground.

Insuring an E-Bike Through Homeowner’s Insurance

If you own an e-bike, it might be covered under your homeowner's insurance policy but keep in mind that coverage limits can vary widely, and some policies may not cover e-bikes at all or, if they do, the coverage might not be full coverage.

Insuring an E-Bike Through Renter’s Insurance

If you rent your home or apartment, your e-bike might be covered under your renter's insurance policy but again, coverage limits can vary and it's very likely that your renter's insurance will not be able to provide adequate insurance coverage.

Insuring E-Bikes Against Theft

There are some cases in which you might be able to purchase separate insurance for your e-bike. However, e-bike insurance is not widely available in New York yet, and it may be hard to find a provider that offers coverage so you may have to do some deep research to find a company that will insure your e-bike in New York.

Using an E-Bike for Commercial Purposes

If you use your e-bike for commercial purposes, such as deliveries or ridesharing, your insurance needs will be different than someone who uses their e-bike for non-commercial purposes. If you use your e-bike for commercial purposes, you will likely need commercial insurance to cover your e-bike, as well as liability insurance to protect you in case of an accident.

