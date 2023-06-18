Doors off Driving in New York: Legal or Not?

If you're considering taking your vehicle out for a spin with no doors on, it's important to know what the laws and regulations are in New York.

Get our free mobile app

During the summer of 2022, my husband and I rented a Jeep Wrangler for our family vacation to the beach in New Hampshire, not even considering whether or not it was legal for us to drive without the doors on the vehicle.

While we didn’t remove the doors on our rental Jeep, largely in part because our son was traveling with us, we saw many people who were driving doorless and free. It was only after we returned home that I considered that maybe it might be illegal to drive in New Hampshire without doors on. If you’re curious, it is legal as long as you have side mirrors.

SEE ALSO: 10 New York State License Plate Laws You Need To Know About

Surprisingly, driving a vehicle with no doors is perfectly legal in New York (as long as safety measures are in place) however, our neighbors to the south in Pennsylvania don’t have the same opportunity as driving without doors in Pennsylvania is a big no-no. As a matter of fact, Pennsylvania is the only state in the country where it’s illegal to drive a vehicle without all of its doors.

In order to drive a vehicle doorless in New York, certain safety measures must be met. The vehicle in which you’re traveling must be equipped with all required safety equipment, including mirrors, lights, and turn signals. You also must wear a seatbelt, just as you would in any other vehicle.'

READ MORE: Loud Muffler or Exhaust System? New York Is Handing Out Tickets

Keep in mind that while there’s something voyeuristic about driving with no doors, doing so can make your vehicle more susceptible to tipping over, especially during turns.

70 Rejected New York License Plates In 2022, New York rejected nearly 2,000 license plates. We combed through the list and here are 70 that made us shake our heads, drop our jaws, or just left us wondering why anyone would think the state would accept their request.

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State Vehicles from 2016 and earlier were the most stolen vehicles in New York State.