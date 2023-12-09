American Legion Post 80 in Binghamton, also known as The Leighton Mansion, has been rumored to be filled with paranormal activity activity for years.

Dream Seekers Paranormal, known for their dedication to uncovering the supernatural, accepted the opportunity to investigate this beautiful historical site. And they were not disappointed.

The team experienced an electrifying phenomenon: an interaction with flashlights. These flashlights inexplicably turned on and off in response to their questions, leaving the investigators in awe.

Dream Seekers Paranormal continued their exploration, this time employing motion balls to seek responses from the unknown. To their amazement, the motion balls reacted to their questions, moving in response and validating the team's belief in a paranormal presence. Each movement of the motion balls added weight to the mysterious narrative unfolding before their eyes.

Fueling their curiosity, the team decided to use the Estes session technique to communicate with the spirits believed to inhabit the mansion. By using an audio device to transmit real-time audio from the location to a team member, blindfolded and isolated in a different room, they hoped to establish a direct connection. It was during this Estes session that they uncovered particularly intriguing evidence.

Mindful of the legends surrounding a young girl believed to still wander the premises, the investigators aimed to make contact with her. As they posed questions during the Estes session, the responses they received were chilling and thought-provoking, pointing to a possible interaction with the spirit of the young girl. This poignant moment added depth to the investigation and heightened the team's determination to unravel the mysteries that lay hidden within American Legion Post 80.

The climax of the investigation came when the Dream Seekers Paranormal team was startled as a door slammed shut in their vicinity. This eerie event not only corroborated the rumored paranormal occurrences but also served as a spine-tingling reminder of the mansion's haunted history.

As Dream Seekers Paranormal wrapped up their investigation at American Legion Post 80, they left with a tantalizing glimpse into the otherworldly. Their experiences in The Leighton Mansion were extraordinary – encountering flashlight interactions, motion balls responding to questions, capturing intriguing exchanges during the Estes session, and experiencing a door slam that left them in awe.

The investigation at American Legion Post 80 provided compelling evidence and added to the allure of this historic location. It offered a rare glimpse into the paranormal realm and left Dream Seekers Paranormal determined to continue their quest for answers.

