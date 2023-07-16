Bigfoot Fans Unite at Upstate New York’s Sasquatch Festival

Are you a believer in Bigfoot? Do you love a good festival? Did you know that there's a town in Upstate New York that has been named the "Bigfoot Capital of the East?"

Whitehall, New York, located north of Saratoga and not very far from the Vermont border, is not only the birthplace of the United States Navy but it is considered to be the “Bigfoot Capital of the East.”

The Whitehall Sasquatch Festival has been taking place for over a decade, drawing in the curious, the suspicious, and the sure from all over the country as the town celebrates the legendary creature said to inhabit the surrounding Adirondack Mountains.

The Whitehall Sasquatch Festival celebrates the town that has gained a reputation as a hub for Bigfoot sightings, dating back to the 1960s. The love for Bigfoot is so strong in Whitehall that the town named Bigfoot its official animal.

At the Whitehall Sasquatch Festival, there are Sasquatch-themed attractions and activities like Bigfoot-themed games, contests, and crafts. There's a Bigfoot calling contest and even photo ops where people can snag a photo with a life-sized Bigfoot statue.

The event that Bigfoot lovers look forward to the most though is the Bigfoot sightings tour. Visitors can jump aboard a bus and explore all of the areas in Whitehall where Bigfoot sightings have been reported through the years. For those who are a bit more brave, there are Sasquatch expeditions into the nearby woods which are led by local experts.

The 2023 Whitehall Sasquatch Festival will be held on September 30 and it will be held rain or shine.

