The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are on fire this year and they way they've been playing has caught the attention of everyone across New York, even people who aren't die hard baseball fans.

For the first time in six years, Binghamton's hometown baseball team has landed in the playoffs. Sunday's game was rained out, so they'll try again on Monday when the Binghamton Rumble Ponies play against the Erie SeaWolves as the Northeast Champions.

It isn't just Binghamton where rumblings of the Ponies can be heard. People across New York are talking about the team and how far the Rumble Ponies have come in a short period of time.

Eastern League Championship Series Game One

If (When) the Rumble Ponies win game one of the Eastern League Championship Series, they will be one win away from being crowned the best of the best in the Eastern League.

The last time Binghamton won that title was in 2014, so they've been waiting a long nine years for this moment and the town is on edge and waiting with anticipation to see how things will play out.

Fans have been packing the stands to support the Binghamton Rumble Ponies but should Binghamton be doing more to show the team how proud they are of them? Monday's playoff game will be the only playoff game held in Binghamton, so LET'S PACK THE HOUSE.

No matter what the outcome of the playoff games is, this is so exciting that Binghamton baseball is on the map and the lips of baseball commentators and fans not only in New York but throughout the baseball world.

