Home of New York’s Legendary Barbara Walters Hits the Market

Journalist and longtime television news icon Barbara Walters passed away on December 30, 2022, and now, four months following her death, the stunning New York apartment of Barbara has been listed for sale.

The asking price is as you would imagine, not cheap. Listed with Alexa Lambert of Compass, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side is listed for $19.75 million dollars.

Built in 1925, the sixth-floor apartment at 944 Fifth Avenue is housed in a 14-story apartment building and was the home of Barabara Walters for nearly 30 years. Interestingly, the apartment building is only about a block from The Sheffeld's House, a tourist attraction from the hit television show, "The Nanny."

With eleven inviting rooms and massive picture windows that overlook Central Park, this apartment likely won't stay on the market for very long.

In addition to the windows with scenic views of Central Park, Walter's apartment also features a dressing room with its own mirrored wall and dressing table, a primary suite that has built-in wardrobes, and a fireplace.

With an apartment so large and in such a prominent location, it's really no surprise that there are also staff rooms complete with their own baths. In addition to all of the fantastic features of the apartment, the building itself is quite special. There are not very many white glove co-ops where the staff still wear white gloves, even in the sweltering heat, but 944 Fifth Avenue is still one of those places. A full-time doorman mans this pre-war building at all times.

Would you like to see inside the New York home of one of the most iconic television news persons of all time?

