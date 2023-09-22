10 Orchards for Pick-Your-Own Apples in Upstate New York

When the leaves start to change and the air feels crisp, it's time to go apple-picking!

Upstate New York is renowned for its abundance of apple orchards, offering a fun and family-friendly experience.

If you're looking for the perfect place to go apple picking this season, look no further! We've rounded up some of the top apple orchards in the Southern Tier and Central New York areas.

Many local orchards suffered crop loss this year thanks to a late frost in May and there's no doubt that they'd really appreciate your business this year.

So, get out and make some special family memories while supporting your local apple-picking business!

10 Places To Pick Your Own Apples in and Around the Southern Tier From Binghamton to Syracuse and everywhere in between (even some places in Pennsylvania), these are some of the best pick-your-own apple orchards in the region.