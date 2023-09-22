10 Orchards for Pick-Your-Own Apples in Upstate New York
When the leaves start to change and the air feels crisp, it's time to go apple-picking!
Get our free mobile app
Upstate New York is renowned for its abundance of apple orchards, offering a fun and family-friendly experience.
If you're looking for the perfect place to go apple picking this season, look no further! We've rounded up some of the top apple orchards in the Southern Tier and Central New York areas.
SEE ALSO: Upstate New York Apple Orchard Named Third Best in USA
Many local orchards suffered crop loss this year thanks to a late frost in May and there's no doubt that they'd really appreciate your business this year.
So, get out and make some special family memories while supporting your local apple-picking business!
10 Places To Pick Your Own Apples in and Around the Southern Tier
From Binghamton to Syracuse and everywhere in between (even some places in Pennsylvania), these are some of the best pick-your-own apple orchards in the region.
Spooktacular Halloween Events for Kids in the Southern Tier Area
Whether you're looking for a family-friendly trick-or-treat event or an evening of spooky fun, there are plenty of options to choose from.