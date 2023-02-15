Things are looking good for the Syracuse Orange Men's Basketball team on and off the court. On Tuesday, February 14th, they held on for a 75-72 win over nationally-ranked North Carolina State. It was the first time that they had beaten a ranked opponent since the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Get our free mobile app

Syracuse looks to keep it going on Saturday Night when Duke comes to the JMA Wireless (formerly Carrier) Dome. In the past, this would be one of the most anticipated games of the year when the nationally-ranked Blue Devils and Coach K coming to town.

Coach Krzyzewski has retired and Duke has fallen out of the top 25 for the first time since the 2021 season. It'll still be an awesome game to watch and the Loud House will be rocking with a 6 p.m. tip-off.

What might be the most intriguing part of the game might not be on Jim Boeheim Court but what's happening off the court. I'm talking about Adam Weitsman and his celebrity guests that he's invited courtside for the Orange basketball games.

Jalen Hurts Sitting Courtside With Adam Weitsman At Syracuse Basketball Game

Adam Weitsman FB Adam Weitsman FB loading...

We've seen the likes of Pete Davidson, Tom Brady, even Jalen Hurts took a courtside seat the day after the Eagles won the NFC championship game against Philadelphia. They've all been great but Saturday night's guest may get the LOUDEST OVATION yet.

Earlier this week, Weitsman announced that his final guest of the year will be personal and most special one. A huge inspiration to him and around the world. I'm talking about Damar Hamlin.

On Sunday, February 12th, both Weitsman and Hamlin were in attendance at the Super Bowl in Arizona. They had become friends when Weitsman had reached out after Hamlin's cardiac arrest to let him know that he was praying for him and his family.

Damar Hamlin Is Coming To Cuse For The Syracuse/Duke Basketball Game

Adam Weitsman FB Adam Weitsman FB loading...

They got together at the SB and Hamlin thought that he was healthy enough to come to Syracuse for their Big Game against Duke. Weitsman added that Hamlin is a great role model and inspiration to the area's youth, including the students.

It promises to be a great game at the JMA Wireless Dome and Weitsman has found a way to bring inspiration (and lots of energy to the Loud House on Saturday night. Speaking of Syracuse basketball, can you believe that it's been 20 years already since Carmelo Anthony and Gerry McNamara cut down the nets for the 2023 National Championship title.

Here's what the Cuse players are doing today.

Where Are They Now?: The Syracuse 2003 National Championship Team Remember when the Syracuse Orange won it all in March Madness? Where are all those players now? Take a look at every player on the roster and what they're doing today!