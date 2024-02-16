A total solar eclipse is set to mesmerize Upstate New York, bringing a rare celestial spectacle to the region for the first time in nearly a century but, with it comes a warning.

The upcoming 2024 solar eclipse path of totality will encompass renowned cities which include Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Niagara Falls.

A Historic Event

Scheduled to occur on Monday, April 8, 2024, the solar eclipse is exciting due to the region's absence from the path of totality since 1925. With the eclipse expected to plunge each location into total darkness for up to 4 minutes, the event has attracted attention from enthusiasts worldwide, prompting special trips to witness this astronomical wonder.

Safety Concerns in the Adirondacks

As preparations for the solar eclipse gather pace, concerns have been raised by officials regarding the safety of people who plan to view the event in the Adirondacks mountain region. The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) has partnered with the Adirondack Mountain Club and Adirondack Council to provide invaluable safety tips for visitors.

Justin Levine, Communications Associate at the Adirondack Council, emphasized the need for caution. Despite the eclipse happening in April, he warned that winter weather conditions may still exist in mountainous peaks. Hikers and adventurers are advised to be prepared for snow, ice, and unpredictable weather, including the potential for flash flooding and ice jams. Levine stressed the importance of self-rescue preparedness, such as carrying overnight equipment, extra food, water, and insulation to stay warm.

Resources for Eclipse Planning

Recognizing the significance of the eclipse, ROOST has developed a dedicated website, 2024-eclipse.com, to assist residents and visitors in preparing for the solar eclipse experience in the Adirondacks. The website offers a comprehensive list of public spaces, events, and recommendations for accommodations in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Lake Champlain, Tupper Lake, and Whiteface Mountain.

Similar eclipse planning pages have also been established for Watertown, Rochester, and Buffalo. NASA has planned a series of events spanning four days in Niagara Falls, adding an element of excitement to an already memorable experience.

