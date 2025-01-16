It’s Cold Outside! Winter Safety Tips For People And Pets

January 8, 2025. Brr, it's cold outside, even for those of us who live in the Southern Tier of New York and Northeast Pennsylvania. High temperatures in the teens and wind chill factors of about minus 6 degrees below are what we are dealing with currently.

I guess if the wind died down, it wouldn't be quite so bad. Hopefully, this will be short-lived. temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s sound great right now.

Read More: Does Binghamton Need A Snow Buddy Program?

But while we are experiencing this cold snap, and we most likely will again before winter is over, here are a few things to keep in mind when venturing outdoors..for both people and pets.

Pet Saftey During The Winer Months

Let's start with your pets. Don't leave your pets outside in the cold temperatures. Yes, they need to do their business, but get them back inside when they are done. A dog coat is a great idea. I always put a coat on my dogs, before they go out in cold weather, especially because they all have short hair.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), if pets are left outdoors, they can freeze, become disoriented, lost, stolen, injured, or killed. Also, never leave pets alone in a car during cold weather. Vehicles hold in the cold which can lead to a serious, if not fatal result for your pet.

If you walk your dog during winter months, wash and dry your pet's paws and belly to rid them of any ice, salt, or chemicals, and keep them away from any anti-freeze spills

When your pet is outside, the American Red Cross recommends you protect their paws. Salt and other chemicals used to melt snow and ice are harmful to pets and know your pet's limits outdoors.

Tips For Humans To Be Safe In Harsh Winter Conditions

The National Weather Service has a few things to keep in mind when venturing out in cold weather conditions:

Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat.

Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

Stay indoors during the worst part of the extreme cold.

Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel.

Another good idea - check on a family member, friend, or neighbor who is elderly for their safety. For more information and tips, visit the National Weather Service website.

Then & Now: Upper Front Street Binghamton Then & Now: Upper Front Street Binghamton Gallery Credit: Google Maps Street View