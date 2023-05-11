Owego Strawberry Festival Set To Return For 41st Year

It's summertime, and the living is easy. Okay, summer is a few weeks off, but the special events planning is in full swing for summertime events in the Southern Tier of New York.

Broome and Tioga Counties are full of great summertime events in 2023 including, the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally, the Dick's Sporting Good Open, Broome County, and Tioga County Fairs, local carnivals, holiday happenings, and the list go on and on.

The Historic Owego Marketplace recently announced the 41st annual Strawberry Festival. This is one of the most exciting, fun events held in Tioga County each year.

This year's Strawberry Festival will be June 16th and 17th in downtown Owego. The Historic Owego Marketplace has dubbed this year's festivities, 'Strawberry Magic.'

In addition to hundreds of vendors throughout Downtown Owego, over 25 bands will be performing on the many Strawberry Festival stages. The two-day festival is free to the public.

Some of the events include a block party on Friday beginning at 5 pm, followed by a fireworks display, and a parade on Saturday beginning at 9:30 am in addition to daylong fun ending at 5 pm.

There will be one activity that will take place outside of Downtown Owego - the Rock-n-Run event will take place at Hickories Park in Owego on Thursday, June 15th, including a 5K Run and Walk, a Fun Run for Kids, a kickoff concert at the bandshell from 5 to 9 pm and food trucks at the event as well.

The Strawberry Festival continues to accept vendors and parade participants. For more information to participate, become a vendor, sign up for the Rock-n-Run event, or just for further information visit the Historic Owego Marketplace website.

