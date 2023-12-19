This Is What the Nation’s Average Rent Gets You Around New York State

It's been a long time since I last rented an apartment. I believe the last time I rented an apartment, my monthly rent was around 500 dollars at most.

So, you're probably guessing that was a long time ago, especially if you are aware of the average rent for an apartments these days. I had no clue until checking up on the good old World Wide Web. Is it still called that?

Anyway, according to the website Rent Cafe, the average rent in the United States is $1,702, and an average apartment size is about 897 square feet. For that nationwide average rent, I wondered what that would get you in various sections of New York State.

Now, how does that compare with the different areas of New York State? Let's take a look. I punched a price range of between $1600 and $1800 for rental properties listed on the Zillow website for four areas of New York State - Long Island, Manhattan, The Hudson Valley, and Binghamton.

Long Island

On Long Island, $1,800 will get you this one-bedroom, one-bathroom home for rent at 1176 Montauk Hwy, Mastic, New York, offered from the Realty Forward Inc. - Real Estate Broker via Zillow.

Mastic, Long Island Realty Forward Inc - Real Estate Broker via Zillow loading...

Manhattan

At 20 Bogardus Place, # 22C in the Big Apple, this rental property listed by The Management Company of Keller Williams NYC via Zillow, features one bedroom and one bathroom for $1700.

Manhattan Management Company

Keller Williams NYC via Zillow loading...

Hudson Valley

Heading further Upstate New York, this rental property at 12 Park Place, Poughkeepsie in the Hudson Valley will cost you $1750 a month. It features two bedrooms and one bathroom, listed by Homesmart Homes and Estates - Michael Cahill via Zillow.

Poughkeepsie Homesmart Homes and Estates - Michael Cahill via Zillow loading...

Binghamton

In Binghamton, $1700 goes further than the previous three areas listed above. For example, this home located on Upper Stella Ireland Road is for rent just a bit lower at $1600. Listed by the property owner via Zillow, features three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms.

Binghamton property owner

Tom via Zillow loading...

By the way, according to the Rent Cafe website the state with the most expensive average monthly rent is California with an average of $2,531, and the least expensive state is Oklahoma with an average of about $989 a month.

