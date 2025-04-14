You’ll Never Guess How Many Moose the New York DEC Found in the Adirondacks

When you think of the many types of animals that roam throughout the State of New York, you can probably name quite a few. But would you add Moose to that list?

Well, you should. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, they found that about 700 moose resided within the Adirondack Blue Line which encompasses Franklin, Essex, and Clinton Counties in the Adirondacks Northern Tier through aerial surveys that were conducted between 2016 and 2019.

NYS Moose Sightings New York State Department of Environmental Conservation via Facebook loading...

The NYS DEC has announced that they will be back again this winter season (2025) taking to the air to conduct a survey on the latest moose population in New York State.

According to the NYS DEC Facebook page, information that is collected this winter from the survey will provide insights into the long-term trajectory of New York State’s moose population.

NYS Moose Sightings New York State Department of Environmental Conservation via Facebook loading...

A comment on the NYS DEC Facebook page inquired about tagging moose that roam throughout New York State. The response from the DEC responded: "We have previously collared and tracked moose in the Adirondacks as part of a recent survivorship study in collaboration with Cornell University. There are still 7 adult moose that have active GPS collars and an additional 15-20 moose that have ear tags."

The NYS DEC also noted that moose in New York State can be found mostly in areas where there are commercial timber harvests due to the abundance of forage. A couple of specific areas where moose can be found include the Chazy Highlands Wild Forest and Sable Highlands Conservation Easement.

Take a look below at one of the NYS DEC aerial moose survey explorations.

