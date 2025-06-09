Maximize Your New York Fishing Adventures With The HuntFishNY App

Spring is here, and the trout fishing season has begun. This is a great time of the year for anyone who loves to get outdoors and spend some relaxing time fishing.

For those of you who fish in New York State waters, are you aware of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY mobile app? It's a cool app that provides an easy way to display fishing licenses, privileges, plus view important hunting and fishing-related information.

According to the NYS DEC, the app also offers instant mobile access to electronic versions of sporting licenses, privileges, and permits, along with ease of reporting game harvests immediately and links to information including date summaries, fishing information, Sunrise and sunset information, and a NYS DEC contact list, to name a few things.

In addition to all the great features of the HuntFishNY mobile app, there's a feature called Tackle Box that is designed to make fishing in New York State easier. This feature offers waterbody-specific information on fishing regulations, stocking information, fishing and boating access sites, plus a navigation feature for driving directions.

For more information about the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY App, the Tackle Box feature, and how to download these features, visit the NYS DEC website.

