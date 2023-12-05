How to Own a Private Beach Right Here in Binghamton, NY
Back in February of 2023, I published an article on a beautiful local home listed on Zillow that, among many fascinating features, has a backyard pond featuring a beach. That's not something you will find as a common thing in the Greater Binghamton area.
At the time, the home, located at 124 Crocker Hill Rd, Binghamton listed for $2,250.000. Since then the price has come down by 22.2%. According to the listing listing by the Michael Derosa Exchange, LLC on Zillow, the new price as of April 9, 2023, is $1,750.000.
Aside from your very own beach on a four-acre pond, this four-level home sits on a 20-acre lot and features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms - four are full and four are half bathrooms. The property also features a basketball court, a summer cottage, and several balconies and porches. And the views are pretty spectacular.
One thing (among others) that impressed me, is the entranceway leading to double stairwells. It looks like something in a southern U.S. mansion. This could be a private home, or maybe even a property for a business to entertain guests and employees. I wonder if I could pitch that idea to my company. That would be nice!
I found a few photos not included in the original article to take a look at, followed by the original post of amazing photos. Even if you are not in the market for a home, or this may be out of your budget, it is still fun to look at, and imagine living there.
How to Own a Private Beach Right Here in Binghamton, NY
Gallery Credit: Michael Deroad Exchange, LLC via Zillow
Binghamton House For Sale With A Beach
Gallery Credit: Michael L. DeRosa via Zillow
Binghamton 1900's Home With Dumbwaiter Elevator For Sale
Gallery Credit: Zillow/Howard Hanna/Lynne Stanford