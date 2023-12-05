Five New Laws You Didn’t Know Were Enacted in New York This Year

We love to hate laws. But we have them for a reason, whether we like them or not, and some laws sure can be fodder for a heated debate.

According to the New York State Senate website, as of this article date, there were 682 bills signed into law in 2023, with 63 awaiting Governor Kathy Hochul's signature, with 46 bills vetoed so far by the governor this year.

Here are a few New York State bills signed into law I found interesting that you may not known were introduced and passed this year, including one requiring restroom access to public utility workers.

Senate Bill S2099C - Matthew's Law

This law provides for the dispensing of drug adulterant testing supplies by health care professionals or pharmacists to any person. This bill was signed into law by Governor Hochul on November 17.

Senate Bill S3608A - Child Drowning Dangers

According to the description from the NYS Senate website, this law directs the NYS Department of Health to create and make available a video regarding the dangers of drowning geared toward toddlers and young children to be viewed by new parents before their release from the maternity ward. This bill was signed into law by Governor Hochul on October 25.

Assembly Bill A5022A - Littering & Dumping In NYS Parks

This bill was introduced to prohibit littering and dumping on state park lands and provides for penalties for violations. According to the NYS Senate website fines could include up to $300 and or a requirement to perform services at the park/land where the offense occurred, not to exceed 10 hours, and for a 2nd violation, up to $700 and a requirement to perform services at the park/land up to 15 hours. This bill was signed into law by Governor Hochul on November 17.

Assembly Bill A3172A - Automobile Insurer Waiving Inspection

This bill allows an automobile insurer to waive the inspection of a private passenger automobile before providing physical damage coverage.

In more detail from the NYS Senate website - "A newly issued policy shall not provide coverage for automobile physical damage perils prior to an inspection of the automobile by the insurer. Unless the insurer has waived the right to such inspection pursuant to a statement of operation filed with the superintendent. In its statement of operations, an insurer may waive the right to inspect some or all automobiles. Every statement of operation shall take effect upon its filing with the superintendent and may cover some or all automobiles. This bill was signed into law by Governor Hocul on November 17.

Senate Bill S5444 - Access To Restroom Facilities

This bill was introduced to permit employees of public utility corporations or public utility companies access to certain restroom facilities without being a paying customer. The NYS Senate website explains this law that a place of business open to the general public for the sale of goods or services that has restroom facilities for its employees must allow any person who is lawfully on the premises performing a utility-related service to have access to the restroom facility during normal business hours, even if it's an employees-only restroom. This bill was signed into law by Governor Hochul on November 17. For more information on this law, click here.

For more bills signed into law in 2023, visit the New York State Senate website.

Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most glaring continuity mistakes from popular TV series. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker