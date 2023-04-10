Elvis & Security Once Got Locked Out Of a Binghamton Hotel

May 26th, 1977. Does that date ring a bell? I moved to the Binghamton area from the Corning area just a few months prior to that date. I was working at a local AM radio station that played a Top 40 hits format.

I remember getting the news that the Elvis Presley tour would be stopping in Binghamton that year. The tour consisted of 14 stops, and Binghamton was stop number seven. The concert was to be held at the Broome County Arena. The excitement in the community was relatively high. I thought about buying tickets to one of the two concerts, but I didn't. I wish I had.

And why not? This was Elvis, the King of Rock-n-Roll coming to play a concert in our small community. Ticket sales went so well, that a second show was added to May 27th. Those concerts ended up being some of his last, as Elvis died on August 16th, 1977.

A couple of years ago a father and son team, Jay and Michael, produced a YouTube video called 'Elvis Back On Tour.' Their aim is to recall Elvis Presley's tours from 1869 to 1977.

It's interesting to see the father and son at the Broome County Arena along with the hotel that Elvis Presley stayed in at the time. You may remember back at that time, the hotel was the Treadway Inn. It's now the Holiday Inn.

Jay and Michael share an interesting story that many did not know after Elvis left the first concert and arrived at the Treadway Inn. I certainly was not aware of this story. Take a look at the video for more, along with some interesting pictures as well.

