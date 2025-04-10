Driving Across The Border This Summer? What You Need To Know

First, a reminder. As of May 7th, 2025, you will need a REAL ID to access certain federal facilities, board federally regulated commercial aircraft, and enter nuclear power plants. Not sure why you would need to enter a nuclear power plant, but, whatever.

Now, to enter Mexico, Canada, and certain Caribbean countries, you will need an Enhanced license to travel by land or sea. To fly to these locations, you will need a passport.

The United States Border & Customs Protection is anticipating a busy summer season, and is offering some tips to help you cross the border safely and as quickly as possible. Here are a few things to prepare:

Appropriate Travel Document



Some documents include a passport, U.S. Visa, and an Enhanced Driver’s License.

Border Wait Times

Border & Customs recommends giving yourself extra time. Check traffic conditions at the border crossings and select the least congested crossing. Download the Border Wait Time app to check crossing traffic conditions pr visit traffic conditions online.

Travel During Non-Peak Times The best times to travel are between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Border & Customs notes that leaving the night before is one way to avoid peak traffic delays.

Prepare For The Inspection Process Before Arriving At The Customs Booth Your time at the border can be quicker if you have documents in hand, roll down the vehicle windows, and remove hats and sunglasses before entering the inspection area.

Visit The 'Know Before You Go' Section Of The CBP Website Want to avoid fines and penalties associated with the importation of restricted or prohibited items? Visit the CBP website for important information, including agriculture product restrictions. Customs & Border Patrol reminds you that marijuana is illegal in the United States federally, so don't attempt to cross the border with any marijuana or marijuana products.

Declare Your Goods Declare all items being brought from abroad that will remain in the United States, including gifts and Duty-Free purchases.

Food & Plants Be aware of agricultural restrictions on fruits, meats, and plants. Check ahead of time on the CBP website. If you bring any restricted items, declare it and be willing to surrender it if it turns out to be prohibited.

Be smart when traveling internationally. For more information on a quick and safe border crossing, visit the CBP.gov website, and have a great stress-free summer vacation!

