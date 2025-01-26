Do Freezing Temps Mean It’s Safe to Go on Frozen Lakes in New York?

I remember back in the 1960s during the winter when ice had formed over the local lakes near my home, it was a common thing for the family to hop in the car and take a drive on one of the frozen lakes.

Of course, it was deemed safe by the local authorities before they let anyone on the ice (at least I think that's how it worked.) I was a kid, so I thought it was fun driving around the designated areas of a lake that we were swimming in just a few months earlier.

I've wondered just how much ice thickness was needed to be present to support a vehicle and its occupants. Well, let's take a look at that and more.

Thickness Of The Ice Means:

According to a Hudson Valley Weather post, the minimum ice thickness to be on the ice for any reason is four inches. That thickness is good for walking on ice, ice skating, and ice fishing.

To ride a snowmobile on a frozen lake or pond, the minimum is 6 inches. For a vehicle, it is 8 to 12 inches thick, and for a truck, the thickness must be 12 to 15 inches. A semi-truck would require 36 to 40 inches of ice.

Ice Safety

Did you know that clear ice with a bluish tint is the strongest ice? The Hudson Valley Weather post also notes that ice formed by melted and refrozen snow will appear milky. It is porous and weak. Also, ice covered with snow is not safe, simply because the snow cover acts as a blanket that will slow the freezing process.

According to the Acurite website, don't rely solely on the thickness of the ice. It notes that clear or new ice is the strongest. Double safety measures for ice that is white, cloudy, or milky.

Stay away from slushy ice. It is not safe. Steer clear of anything protruding from ice or areas where there are cracks. For more tips, visit the Acurite website. Venturing out on ice can be a very dangerous thing. Be aware, and if you have any doubts, stay off the ice.

