3 Christmas Gifts That Could Be a Legal Nightmare in New York

Time is running out for me. To be specific, I mean time is running out for me to get moving and finish my holiday shopping. Well, at least I have begun, and that's a rarity for me!

Get our free mobile app

I have a tough time shopping, and that's probably because I overthink it too much. But somehow, I'll find that perfect item for those on my list. It's the thought that counts, right?

You may be still out there doing some last-minute shopping as well. Maybe I'll run into you at one of our fine local stores this week. While you are out shopping, just for fun, and I wanted to know as well, I looked up three items that could be a legal nightmare to buy as a gift for someone in New York State unless you follow the rules. Here we go...

Lottery Cards For Persons 18 And Under

Winning Lottery Ticket with Pile of Money Isolated on White Background. ThinkStock loading...

Yeah, this is a no-no according to New York State. According to the New York State Lottery law, players must be at least 18 years of age or older. So, don't put lottery tickets in the Christmas stocking or under the tree for those under 18.

Having a child walk up to the counter to claim their winnings won't look good. The same goes for purchasing lottery tickets - you must be 18 or older, and you must be 21 or older to purchase Quick Draw tickets where alcoholic beverages are served.

By the way, for those of you who do play the lottery, if you win a prize, you have one year to claim your prize. Prizes over $600 need to be claimed in your taxes, and may be garnished for payment of any past-due alimony or child support, according the the New York State Lottery.

The Gift Of An Automobile For Christmas

Young woman being handed the car keys by her father or driving instructor. ThinkStock loading...

If you want to give the gift of a car (or any automobile) in New York State, here's what you need to know.

According to the Carvana website, before giving someone legal ownership, you need to be the owner of the automobile. If you are still paying off the bank on that vehicle, ya gotta pay it off before handing that title over. There is an exception for giving it to a spouse. As long as you keep paying off the loan, that is okay, but Carvana says to add that spouse to the insurance as a second driver.

Also, Carvana notes that you need to have the person you give the automobile to, a bill of sale to sign. No signature means that if something happens to that automobile, it may be your issue. For more details information you will need to know, visit the Carvana website

Happy Hunting! Here's The Gift Of A Gun

Hunting rifles - modern rifles and modern shotgun isolated on white background ThinkStock loading...

So, you want to give a gun to someone for Christmas? Well, let's see what good 'ol New York State has to say about that.

According to the New York State Government website, there are certain provisions regarding the private sale or gifting of guns, "All private handgun, rifle or shotgun sales or transfers (except those sales or transfers to and between certain family members) require a background check of the buyer."

"Certain family members" means sales or transfers to and between spouses, domestic partners, children, and step-children, are exempt from the private sale/transfer provision. Also, no background check is required according to New York State for the family members mentioned here.

For more specific rules, including "As a private individual seller/transferor, how do I conduct a background check on a buyer or transferee", and "Are dealers required to facilitate a private sale or transfer?", click HERE.

Happy holiday shopping!

Most Eye-Catching Bugs, Birds & Reptiles Native to Broome County, NY Most Eye-Catching Bugs & Reptiles Native to Broome County, NY

Binghamton 1900's Home With Dumbwaiter Elevator For Sale Binghamton 1900's Home With Dumbwaiter Elevator For Sale Gallery Credit: Zillow/Howard Hanna/Lynne Stanford