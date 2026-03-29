On March 23, 2026, the results of the 2025 black bear harvest were announced by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

According to a report from NYS DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton, Empire State hunters harvested around 1,759 black bears during the 2025-2026 hunting season. That number was second only to the 2003 season. The NYS DEC began tracking annual bear harvest in 1955. For each year's harvest, click here.

The Southern Zone of New York State estimates set a new harvest record. According to the NYS DEC, during the 1950s, bears mostly occupied remote and mountainous regions of New York, including the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Alleghenies.

In 2025, hunters in New York State harvested about 4% more bears over the 2024 season and 18% above the 10-year average. For the Southern Zone, an estimated 1,202 bears were taken. 10 of those bears were the heaviest recorded for the year. In the Northern Zone, approximately 557 bears were harvested, which was a bit lower than the previous year, but above the 10-year average.

The recovery and growth of New York’s bear population is a testament to DEC’s vigilant wildlife management efforts. New York’s big game management plans help maintain populations at levels that are acceptable for local communities and provide sustainable hunting opportunities. - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton

The NYS Dec notes some interesting numbers for 2025, including 74 Wildlife Management Units (WMU) out of 88 open to bear hunting, the heaviest reported bear at 562 pounds, and 21 bears harvested per 100 square miles in WMU 3C, which is the highest harvest density of any for the 2025 season.

The most recent year for age data available is 2024, where the age of the oldest bear harvested was 26 years of age.

For more information about the 2025 bear harvest season, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website.

Things You'd See in Your Grandma and Grandpa's Backyard From woven lawn chairs to squeaky clotheslines, this photo gallery will take you back to a time of simple adventures, small chores, and sweet summer memories of Grandma and Grandpa's backyard. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz