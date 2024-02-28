Interesting Weather Predicted for Central New York

This week in Central New York, the weather just can't make up its mind. After a few days of a spring like tease, the region is looking at a decent winter blast.

Get our free mobile app

Currently, a good portion of Central New York is under a wind advisory that lasts until 7am Thursday. The advisory says: "South to southwest winds will develop ahead of a cold front this afternoon, with gusts 30 to 40 mph. The front may be accompanied by sudden stronger wind gusts and possible thunderstorms, with winds shifting to the west in its wake. Winds will be strongest behind the front, gusting 45 to 55 mph at times, especially overnight, as much colder air also quickly moves into the area."

NOAA Binghamton via Facebook NOAA Binghamton via Facebook loading...

The advisory also suggests that blustery winds have the potential to blow around objects that are unsecured. There is also the possibility of fallen tree limbs and power outages.

But wait, there's more! On the heels of this spring like weather is the potential for a heap of lake effect snow.

A winter weather advisory has been posted for much of Central New York. The advisory reads: "The heaviest snow bands will be localized, and will favor Southern Cayuga, northern Cortland, far northern Chenango, and Otsego Counties. Very strong winds Wednesday evening will begin to diminish somewhat as the lake effect snow bands become more organized. Still, there is a risk of localized near- blizzard conditions at times in the heaviest snow bands."

Mark Margavage's Weather Discussion Page via Facebook Mark Margavage's Weather Discussion Page via Facebook loading...

Snow totals could reach 4-6 inches. High winds gusting around 30mph could cause near blizzard conditions. There is also the potential for flash freezing as the cold front moves in after today's warmer weather.

The blast of winter will not last long, 60 degree temps return this weekend. Stay safe and be sure to watch our pages for closings and delays.