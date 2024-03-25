Vehicle Crashes Into Oneonta, New York Bar

What a weekend it was in our region. Snow, ice, winds, treachery on the roads, and outages were all in the cards for us with some areas getting hit harder than others.

On Saturday morning, local cover band SUNDOWN posted on social media that their show for Saturday, March 23rd had been cancelled due to an accident involving a vehicle crashing into Roadhouse 23 in West Oneonta. A photo shows a pickup truck lodged into an exterior wall. According to the post, the vehicle's occupants were not hurt.

Commenters on the post frantically asked if the establishment's horse statue was ok. Thankfully, the horse fared better than the building, and is ok despite missing its tail. SUNDOWN handled the post as Roadhouse 23's Facebook has been hacked and compromised. Correspondence with the business owner was not returned at the time of publication.

The greatest effects of this weekend's storm were felt in eastern and norther Otsego County. Route 7 from the Schoharie/Otsego Line through Maryland. For a large portion of the day freezing rain poured from the sky, leaving a coating of ice on just about everything it touched. Freezing rain quickly changed over to snow, and a mess ensued.

Some residents, mainly in higher elevations lost power quickly, and did not see it restored until late last night. The owner of a daycare facility in Decatur, New York said the power went off Saturday afternoon, came on Sunday afternoon for about an hour, and then went off again, and was finally restored late Sunday night.

For some area residents, the power went out along with their cell service. Some are reporting cell phone outages that are still occurring in the Cherry Valley/Middlefield vicinity.