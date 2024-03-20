Taylor Swift is Coming to Otsego County, New York…Kinda

Swifties rejoice! If you missed showings of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film during its theatrical release, you're in luck! A local theater will be showing it next month.

On April 13th, the Wieting Theatre in Worcester, New York will show Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour starting at 6pm. Taylor's Version will be shown, and clocks in at right around three and a half hours. The film is being shown free of charge.

The Wieting Theatre dates back to 1910, and was built before the advent of modern sound technology. As such, the acoustics are near perfect when paired with an advanced sound system. This concert film is going to rock the house.

The Eras Tour was filmed over three shows in August of 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It premiered in theaters around the world on October 13th, 2023. Earning $261.7 million, The Eras Tour is the highest grossing concert film of all time.

The film itself is a straight cinematic rendering of the show, and is a journey through Swift's discography, depicted over ten acts. Other concert films are usually interspersed with backstage banter and interviews. Swift sticks to just the music with this film.

A representative from the Wieting Theatre told me that there is a lot of fun planned around the film. Face painting, balloons, hair tinsel, and friendship bracelets are all on tap for the day, making for a 360 degree experience.

The Wieting Theatre is located at 168 Main Street in Worcester, New York. It is a historic space honoring the vision and legacy of Helen Wieting. Mrs. Wieting built the theater to be a center of culture and entertainment for Worcester and the surrounding communities.