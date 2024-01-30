Take the Plunge in Milford, New York Next Month

It's time to freeze your tootsies off for a great cause!

Get our free mobile app

The Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump is slated for Sunday, February 17th, 2024. In its 26th year, the non profit organization presenting the event raises money for local children, adults, and organizations through volunteers who jump into the frigid lake. 100% of the funds raised are donated to these recipients.

Polar Bear Jump via Facebook Polar Bear Jump via Facebook loading...

The heavy lifting is done by the people volunteering to jump. From the pbjump.com website: "In the month and a half prior to the jump, these individuals receive monetary donations from the surrounding area. We also engage in other fundraising endeavors in this time with the help of countless volunteers to afford the items needed to run the jump. The total amount raised within that year is divided among all of our recipients. We donate 100% of the funds raised to these recipients." An awards banquet is held later in the day after the event.

This coming Sunday, February 4th, there will be an auction to benefit the event to be held at Milford Central School. Raffle tickets are available for purchase, and can be picked up at Munson's Building Supply and Information Systems Division, both in Oneonta. Tickets are $5 each or 6 for $20. Last year's auction raised $12,000, and they are looking to surpass that sum this year.

Polar Bear Jump via Facebook Polar Bear Jump via Facebook loading...

Those looking to participate must call Brenda at 607-286-7101 for a packet password and further information between 9am and 9pm. Registration begins at 9am on the day of the jump at the Portlandville Methodist Church. The organization highly encourages that all jumpers are registered by 11:30am on the day of the jump.

If you would like to donate, make checks payable to Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump and mail to P.O. Box 298; Milford, NY 13807. You can also donate via Venmo @goodyearlakepolarbearjump.

For more information, check their website and social media pages.