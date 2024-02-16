Sidney, New York’s Beez Kneez Lives Up to Its Name

Happy Fork Report Friday! This week we're featuring the Beez Kneez.

If there's one thing in my travels that I've taken away as a direct result of watching Guy Fieri, it's that local, family run restaurants are the heart and soul of the culinary world. The Beez Kneez in Sidney is such a place, and their food is brimming with flavor, and lots of heart and soul.

First impressions would lead you to believe that the Beez Kneez was solely a bakery cranking out all kinds of delectable baked goods. I was happy to learn that the bakery is just part of the story.

Co-owner Ayrica Zimmer explains that the Beez Kneez is more than just baked goods, they offer a full menu of scratch made items, some of which she brought to the studio for me to try.

We started off with their signature Hive Fries: crispy waffle cut fries topped with American cheese and their house made pulled pork. This dish brought back memories of nights of questionable decisions that always landed us at a Jersey diner at 3am. The fries were perfectly crisp, and the sweetness of the pulled pork tied it up in a nice bow.

I have to call out the Reuben at the Beez Kneez. Sure, I'm a biased New York Jew who grew up eating Reubens, but the sandwich that the Beez Kneez put together exceeded my expectations. Crispy bread is filled with house made corned beef and topped with house made dressing and sauerkraut. The dressing is the star of the show, that flavor hits as soon as you take a bite.

Finally, yes, their desserts are the stuff of legends. One bite of their cannoli and I was hooked like a catfish on Sunday. It's one of the better ones I've had outside New York City and Boston.

The Beez Kneez is located at 21 Union Street in Sidney, phone number (607) 561-9099.