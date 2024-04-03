S.A.D.D Run/Walk to be Held in Oneonta, New York

The 26th S.A.D.D Strides for Safety 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair will take place on Sunday, April 14th at Oneonta High School.

The event was created in 1999, and helps local S.A.D.D chapters raise funds for after prom parties, speakers, and other beneficial programs. S.A.D.D stands for Students Against Destructive Decisions.

The central idea of the event is "making good choices". It's the organization's goal to raise money to assist local S.A.D.D chapters to promote making positive choices through activities, speakers and other educational programs.

Registration for the run/walk on April 14th begins at 9am at Oneonta High School, with the health fair scheduled from 9am-11am. The race will begin promptly at 11am with an awards ceremony in the OHS gym directly following the end of the run/walk. If you'd like to register online, please click this link.

The aforementioned health fair is continuously looking for additional participants. While sales are not permitted, this is a great way for local organizations, school clubs, area businesses and nonprofits to provide information to the public as well as activities. If you would like to register for the health fair, click here.

"We are lucky to have many local sponsors that are committed to this event and our mission of "making good choices" including the Otsego County Sheriff's Department and STOP-DWI, Clark Sports Center and these sponsors from 2023. It is never to late to be a sponsor for this event which has raised thousands of dollars for S.A.D.D. chapters in our area for 25 years and has help keep countless students safe on prom night as much of our funds are used by SADD chapters to provide these substance free events."