According to wellnow.com: As of January 1, WellNow Urgent Care will no longer be able to accept Excellus Medicaid insurance. If you would like to maintain access to WellNow Urgent Care covered by your Medicaid benefits, please visit https://nystateofhealth.ny.gov/ for a list of Medicaid plan options in your area.

Failed negotiations cause disruption

After a year of negotiations with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, there was an announcement in October of 2023 that WellNow Urgent Care would cease being in network with the insurance provider as of January 1st, 2024. The stated reason by WellNow was "unfair rates" on the part of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

Here in Otsego County, this presents a glaring issue, as WellNow is the area's only accepted urgent care. This adds insult to injury concerning the region's current healthcare woes. This news arrives amidst a local provider shortage.

Oneonta City Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue spoke with WBNG TV, and in an interview noted that residents are still able to visit WellNow Urgent Care, but at a price. She told WBNG: “Patients can still go to WellNow but they’re going to end up paying out of network costs so Excellus will only reimburse at the network approved rate.”

Now what?

Patients who would have gone to WellNow for urgent care are now tricking in to the Bassett Healthcare system. This is not an ideal situation, as appointments may be scheduled far into the future, and locations may be a bit of a long drive for some.

Lipari Shue is encouraging residents to get in touch with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and WellNow Urgent care in an effort to urge both parties to come to some kind of an agreement over the dispute.

Per their website, WellNow also advised:

Effective January 1, 2024, WellNow will be in-network with the following Managed Medicaid plans:

United Healthcare

MVP Health Care

Independent Health

Univera

Molina

Healthfirst – Medicaid

Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York

Empire BlueCross Blue Shield

CDPHP

Fidelis