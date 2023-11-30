Otsego County, New York Businesses Come and Go

Across Otsego County, we're seeing businesses open anew, or reopen after an extended closure. We're also seeing a long running business shutter next month.

Take care froyo, you'll be missed

On Tuesday, the Sweet Frog location on Oneonta's south side announced that it will be closing its doors on December 10th, 2023, as that will be the shop's last day of operation. They have commercial equipment for sale. Items include large and small safes, a stand up refrigerator, shelving, a cold bar, tables and chairs, and a 3 bay sink. Message the shop on Facebook for more information.

New life in an old café in Roseboom, New York

When the Hogans Café in Roseboom closed this fall, people were left wondering what would come of it. I'm glad to report that it's under capable new ownership, and has been rebranded The Roseboom Café. Billing themselves as American country comfort food, the menu is filled with classics like a BLT, cheese fries, burgers, and more. I need to try their poutine home fries with hash and eggs for breakfast. Talk about stick to your ribs! The café is hosting a grand opening this weekend.

Deli delicious in Otego, New York

Jake's Deli in Otego is reopening on Monday, December 4th. The hometown favorite is making a triumphant return. Some call Jake's subs the best in town. The spot has changed hands a few times over the years, and the new owners are looking to pick up where the old ones left off. There still is no one named Jake behind the counter. "It was Jake's when I bought it."