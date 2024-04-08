Otsego County, New York Eclipse Fever Hits a Fever Pitch

Eclipse Day is here and it's just about go time! Are you ready for today's big event?

In Otsego County, the eclipse will reach its maximum point right around 3:24pm today. In case of traffic and other unexpected items, best advice is to be in place by 3pm or so. I'm a New Yorker through and through, my first thought was to find my way to the roof of our studios so I can get pictures and video as the eclipse happens.

Obviously, rule number one is to not look directly into the rays of the sun. If you do, there is potential to seriously harm your vision. The only glasses that should be used to look at a partially eclipsed sun is with eclipse glasses that meet an international standard, ISO 12312-2, according to the American Optometric Association.

Animals may act a little differently during the eclipse. Zoos and biological organizations are keeping a close eye on their animals today. Your dog or cat has no interest in staring into the skies with you. Dogs and cats may begin their nighttime routines during the event. Dogs may make some noise. Cats...they probably won't even notice because...cats. Treat the eclipse like you would a bad storm with your pet, they may have the same kind of anxiety.

Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta will be holding an eclipse viewing today from 2pm-4:30pm. They will have viewing glasses available. One pair per person, and you must be present to receive them.

As of right now, the weather is slated to be just about great for the eclipse. From 2pm-5pm according to Accuweather, it will be 60 degrees and partly sunny.