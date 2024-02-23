Oneonta, New York’s Sugar Beat Bakes Up Some Love

Oneonta's Sugar Beat (formerly King's Kakery) is what I like to refer to as a two headed monster. It's a bakery first and foremost, and a top notch Caribbean food spot on selected days.

Get our free mobile app

Caribbean food, culture, and music is near and dear to my heart. Growing up around New York City gave me a unique sense of diversity. Reggae music called to me at a tender age, and it's something that's been in my repertoire since. Caribbean food is another aspect of the culture that pulsates with history, culture, and tradition.

King grew up in Guyana, the only English speaking country in South America, and is considered part of the Caribbean. It's a melting pot where European, African, Amerindian, and South Asian cultures come together, and this is reflected in the food.

The food at the Sugar Beat, while widely Caribbean, is definitely prepared from a Guyanese perspective. The flavors and presentation resonate with passion and nods to tradition.

Oxtail is a signature dish of the Caribbean and at the Sugar Beat. I love oxtail, but avoid it most times as it needs a special touch to be prepared correctly. The Sugar Beat's version is like butter, melting in your mouth with perfect seasonings. If I picked the meat off the bone, most would think it's the best pot roast they've ever had.

TSM TSM loading...

My favorite dish on any Caribbean menu is curry goat. It's something I've eaten all over the country, it's definitely a comfort dish for me. The Sugar Beat's version uses a Guyanese approach. The flavors are layered, allowing the natural flavor of the goat to seep to the forefront with a hint of spicy tang on the back end.

TSM TSM loading...

Then there's the baked goods. The guava and cheese Danish is nothing short of outrageous. Sweet and tart fruit dances with the cheese and crunchy bite of the pastry dough. It's perfect for a quick breakfast.

The Sugar Beat is located at 281 Main Street in Oneonta.