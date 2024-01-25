Have You Heard About Oneonta, New York’s Roller Derby Team?

Who says there's nothing cool in Oneonta?

Did you know that Oneonta has a roller derby team? A roller skating contact sport, roller derby is played on an oval track with two teams of five skaters. There are around 1,250 amateur teams across the world, with most residing in the United States. Our local team is the Hill City Rollers.

From the Hill City Rollers website: "We are a 501(c)7 Not for Profit, grassroots, skater-operated, roller derby league with members in Delaware, Otsego, & Schoharie Counties. The Hill City Rollers foster athleticism, comradery, and confidence in our team members. We are proud of our community service involvement in many avenues. We emphatically promote roller derby as a sport and a means to build friendships and character in the people who participate. Our home base for both practice and bouts (that's the term for our games!) is Interskate 88 - please join us at the rink!"

Hill City Rollers via Facebook Hill City Rollers via Facebook loading...

Hill City Rollers began in earnest in 2010 by a group of men and women who saw a need for the sport of roller derby in the community. The group looked to contribute to the community while growing as individuals, and in turn making for a stronger Oneonta. The theme of the team is railroads, in line with Oneonta's history. Current teams are named Derailing Darlings and the Rinkertons, riffing on the Pinkertons, providers of railroad security during the golden age.

Hill City Rollers via Facebook Hill City Rollers via Facebook loading...

From their first bout in 2011, proceeds have been donated to local charities and groups in need such as: food and blood drives, homeless shelters, winter coat collections, women's shelters and children's schools.

Hill City Rollers will be hosting a new skater scrimmage on March 4th, 2024 from 6-8:30 at Interskate 88. Follow their Facebook page for more event announcements.