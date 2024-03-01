Put Some South In Your Mouth In Oneonta, New York

If you've lived in or spent any amount of time in the American South, you know it's always all about the food.

I spent three years living in a very rural part of South Carolina's Lowcountry. While there, I was a food journalist covering all kind of local happenings. When it comes to food, southern hospitality is as real as it gets. I'll never forget the way I was invited into kitchens, barbecue pits, and the like.

I first met JR Shepherd in 2021, right around when we had both arrived from the Carolinas. I was just starting my weekly farmers market, and JR was launching Big Al's BBQ of New York. Over a cup of pot likker, we became friends.

JR hails from eastern North Carolina, ground zero for southern and soul food. On Big Al's menu, you'll find the staples, fried chicken, barbecue, and mac and cheese. But that's just the beginning. JR likes to tinker and tailor the recipes to all tastes while firmly honoring his southern roots.

In the south, fried chicken is best purchased at a gas station in a small town, the sketchier the better. Trust me, it's a thing. When I eat Big Al's version, it brings me back to my favorite spots in the Lowcountry. Crispy and flavorful breading gives way to moist and tender chicken. It's so simple, yet so good.

For those that observe Lent, southern style fried catfish is offered. In these parts, finding authentic versions of this dish is hard, but worth the trip to Big Al's. They're now serving house made tartar sauce with it.

Then there's the barbecue. North Carolina is known for its smoked meats, particularly pulled pork, and Big Al's does it right. Try their signature dish, Smack 'n Cheese where creamy homemade mac and cheese is topped with their pulled pork. I've eaten my weight in the stuff during previous visits.

On Tuesdays, Big Al's has specials for $2 that include beef hot dogs, hamburgers, veggie-burgers and milkshakes. Homemade toppings are an additional charge.

Make sure to head over to Big Al's BBQ and put some south in your mouth!

Big Al's BBQ, 33 Dietz Street, Oneonta, NY, (607) 386-4120