Ommegang In Cooperstown, New York Slays The Winter Blues

This time of year stinks. I said what I said! It's cold, it's snowy, it's grey, and people are feeling generally blah. Cooperstown's Brewery Ommegang gets it, and they have a slew of events planned to usher away the blues that winter brings along to many people.

Get our free mobile app

Beer & Bourbon Pairing Dinner

Ommegang via Facebook Ommegang via Facebook loading...

This sounds like it's going to be a blast. On Saturday, January 20th, Ommegang will be hosting a Beer & Bourbon Pairing Dinner alongside the Otesaga and New Riff Distilling. At the dinner, the Otesaga will be pairing their dishes with New Riff Distilling bourbon and Ommegang beers. Tickets are available now, call Gary at 315-858-9910 to reserve.

Souper-Bowl Cookoff

I've said it before, and it bears repeating: I love a good knife fight. No, I don't mean a violent escapade, I'm talking about when chefs get together to duke it out with food. On January 28th at the Ommegang Taphouse, local restaurants will compete to see who has the best soup in town. You can purchase tickets from any participating restaurant, check Ommegang's social media for more.

Vinyl Nights

Ommegang via Facebook Ommegang via Facebook loading...

Ok, this sounds like trouble and fun all rolled into one night! On every first Friday of the month February-April it's vinyl night! Bring your vinyl! DJ Raphael will spin a track from the provided vinyl selections and return it to you. If you bring in a Vinyl to spin, you’ll receive a raffle ticket and could win a prize! Would anyone mind if I busted out my Napalm Death or Extreme Noise Terror 7" records? Maybe? Probably not...

Ommegang is also hosting a drag show and performances by the Nate Gross band and Freelance Armstrong coming up as well. Keep in touch with their social pages for more info!