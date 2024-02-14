Have You Seen this Missing Delaware County, New York Woman?

The search for a missing Delaware County woman trudges on despite a lack of information or leads into her disappearance. The New York State Police are actively investigating the whereabouts of Gabrielle Becker, who vanished last year.

When did Gabrielle go missing?

Becker, 42, has been missing from Roxbury, Delaware County since November 24, 2023. That date was the last time her family was able to make contact with her, and she has not been heard from since. She doesn't have a car, and it's thought that she might be using public transportation to move around.

Details about Gabrielle

Age: 42 years old

Sex: Female

Race: White

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 130lbs

Hair: Light Brown (Curly, Shoulder length)

How can the public help?

"If you have any information please call 607-561-7400 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov," New York State Police said on Facebook. Also, New York State Police also said: "Anyone with information please contact SP Sidney at 607-561-7400 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov".

From howstuffworks.com on locating missing adults: "Social media is a powerful resource in missing persons cases. Enlist your friends in posting pictures and information about the missing loved one on all social media platforms. Encourage people to call 911 if they see the individual or have information about the case. Contact local TV stations and ask them to share information about the missing person, particularly if there is a reward for information leading to their recovery."

Again, if you have any knowledge of Gabrielle's location or if you have seen her at any time since November, please reach out to the proper authorities.