Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – Indy

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – his name is Indy. Every Thursday morning on WZOZ, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home.

This week we are going to feature Indy, a 10-month-old mixed breed pup who is ready to find a home to call his own! Indy wasn't thriving in the busy shelter/kennel environment and he struck gold when his foster family happily opened their hearts and home to give him a break from it. He seems to be having the BEST time with them and they are learning so much about him that will help the folks at the SQSPCA find him a great home. Indy's foster family reports that he can be best described as a big, silly, lovable pup! He is fun and energetic, but can also be lazy and snuggly. Indy enjoys playing with other dogs and is doing well with potty training so far! One look into those big, sweet eyes guarantees that you will absolutely melt with love for this pup!

Folks interested in adopting Indy should give the SQSPCA a call at 607-547-8111 to make an appointment to meet him! Also be sure to check out their website or petfinder for more adoptable animals.

Many thanks to the Pet of the Week sponsor: Five Star Subaru, dog-tested, dog-approved, located at 331 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY.