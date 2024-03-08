Gettin’ Fresh on Main Street in Downtown Oneonta, New York

I just finished my on-air interview with Chrissie Sonnenberg from Get Fresh on the Main and I'm sitting here kvelling. Loosely translated from Yiddish, kvelling means to be delighted, gushing, bursting with joy and pride.

Located at 254 Main Street in downtown Oneonta, their tagline is "[We] may not be easy to find, but well worth the search." Tucked into a space at the back of the building, the flavors presented are well worth the hunt.

If you love breakfast, specifically breakfast sandwiches, this is your nirvana. Served all day, these are ooey gooey delectable mosh pits of flavor. The sandwich I tucked into made me step back and enjoy the moment. Made with maple sausage egg, and cheese and served on a French toast bagel from Everything Bagelry and drizzled with maple syrup, this is an all in one breakfast experience.

Usually, eggs made for breakfast sandwiches are griddle cooked or pan fried, Get Fresh on the Main bakes them to a thick, toothy consistency that works fabulously with their breakfast offerings.

You'll need a beverage to complement all that morning goodness, and Get Fresh on the Main's extreme iced coffees deliver. I tried the Holy Brown Cow. Topped with Oreo cookie and drizzled with chocolate syrup, I can see myself sitting on the porch in June, leisurely sipping this on a warm morning.

Then there's the lunch wraps. I tried the balsamic pesto chicken wrap - and wow - get ready to be delighted. Seasoned chicken is topped with farmers cheese, lettuce, tomato, pesto, and balsamic glaze. The flavor is pesto forward and finishes with notes of the balsamic dressing. The wrap is full of flavor, but light and fresh at the same time.

Don't miss their side salads. Their tzatziki potato salad is a unique spin on the dish, incorporating the ubiquitous Greek condiment providing for creamy notes and lots of trademark dill seasoning. Their macaroni salad reminds me of the Hawaiian variant, simple and creamy without being overladen with dressing.

Breaking news! On April 1st, 2024, the owners of Get Fresh on the Main will be opening a deli a 4 South Main Street in Oneonta called South Main Deli. Boar's Head meats will be featured. A full service deli, you will be able to get fresh sliced meats as well as sandwiches served on crusty baguette style bread.

Get Fresh on the Main is located at 254 Main Street in Oneonta. Hours are Wednesday-Sunday 9-2:30. Starting on April 1st, they will remain open until 5pm. Phone: 1 607-267-4827.