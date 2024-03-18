Spotlight: Edmeston, New York Food Pantry Partners With Chobani

The Community Cupboard of Edmeston has partnered with Chobani on the "CCE On the Go" mobile food pantry to help fight food insecurity underserved portions of our area. The idea for the mobile pantry was hatched from conversations around access to such programs stemming from transportation issues, location, and other factors.

With this partnership, Chobani has provided a truck, trailer, and driver for this initiative. CCE supplies food, volunteers, and support for the mobile pantry. This is open to all, and no one is turned away. The truck contains a variety of food and hygiene products as well as yogurt, oat milk, and creamer from Chobani.

In a press release, CCE said: "Our goal is to provide both needs and small comforts to our neighbors in need. The selection varies from week to week but always includes protein rich options, soups, canned goods, and personal hygiene items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine products, etc."

The CCE On the Go mobile pantry can be found at Motel 88 on Chestnut Street in Oneonta on Wednesdays from 9am-10am, and at the Southside Mall parking lot from 11:00am-12:30pm, and will stay until everyone has been served. The mall has the best and easiest parking options.

CCE is always accepting donations of non perishable items. Find CCE on Facebook for more information.

"Our future plans include adding more stops and providing some rural delivery routes. Community Cupboard of Edmeston appreciates the willingness of Chobani to help us support our neighbors and meet their needs to the best of our ability."