Otsego County, New York Easter Egg Hunts

Just like that, Easter weekend is upon us! Luckily, there's no shortage of egg hunts happening around our area. Here are a few you might like to check out.

Brewery Ommegang

Ommegang will be hosting an egg hunt on Saturday, March 30th from 3-4pm in the field behind the Taphouse. It's open to all ages. A hunt for those 21 and over will be separate, with grownup prizes with a golden egg prize of two tickets to the CAKE show in June. There will be many golden eggs to find, all with special prizes.

Hyde Hall

Hyde Hall's Easter Egg Hunt is BACK! The hunt will take place on their front lawn, and is geared to hunters of all ages, young and young at heart! Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park are teaming up for the hunt which kicks off at 10am.

River Street Baptist Church

Oneonta's River Street Baptist Church will be hosting an egg hunt on Friday, March 29th from 1-2:30pm. Kids 12 and under welcome for this free event. Activities, stories, and lots of eggs filled with treats are all on tap. The church asks that kids 4 and younger be accompanied by an adult.

The Telegraph School, Cherry Valley

On Saturday, March 30th from 12-2pm the Telegraph School in Cherry Valley will be hosting an egg hunt, which is back for its fourth year. Pick up your map at The Telegraph School, 83 Alden St, find all the egg signs around downtown, and come back to collect your prize! There will also be a drawing for some beautiful Easter baskets. There will also be a Girl Scout cookie booth.