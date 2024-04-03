New Delicatessen Rolls in to Downtown Oneonta, New York

I'm a sucker for a solid sandwich. Growing up Jewish in New York meant that a good amount of time was spent hanging around delis. One of my first jobs was as a dishwasher in one. Truly, nothing beats noshing on a sandwich that's made just right. At the brand new South Main Deli in Oneonta, quality sandwiches made right are front and center.

A few weeks ago, owner Chrissie Sonnenberg stopped in for my Fork Report Friday show to discuss Get Fresh on the Main, which she also owns with her husband Pat. During the show, she broke the news that South Main Deli would be opening at the beginning of April. At that time, she noted that both Boar's Head and John F. Martin meats would be available, as well as superior bread that would round out sandwiches.

I stopped in today to check out the new place and grab a sandwich. The deli is located on South Main Street, across from Shooterz in the space that Captain Cook's Seafood occupied before moving to River Street. It can also be accessed via 254 Main Street and heading down the stairs.

Even though I'm the food guy known for eating all kinds of wild meals, I like to keep my sandwiches simple. Today I opted for a roast beef sub with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and mayonnaise. The meat and cheese choices were both Boar's Head products. I was told that the roast beef has been flying out the door all week.

Color me impressed. This is one of the best sandwiches I've had in Oneonta. You may have heard me drone on about Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches, and the bread being the key to a good sandwich. South Main Deli's subs follows this rule. The bread they use is nothing short of perfection, and is almost baguette like a solid chewy bite with a soft and fluffy interior. Stuffed with top drawer provisions, you can't go wrong.

South Main Deli also offers their meats and cheeses sliced by the pound. Prices are very competitive with local supermarkets for a higher quality product. Don't forget to grab a bag of Carolina Kettle Chips! Right now, they are in a soft opening phase. Check their Facebook page for permanent hours.